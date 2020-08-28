Showtime Offers Premiere of New Docu-Series LOVE FRAUD

The episode is available on YouTube.

SHOWTIME has released the premiere episode of its new docu-series LOVE FRAUD early for free online sampling, on streaming platforms and on demand. The series is executive produced and directed by Emmy winners and Academy Award® nominees Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. The premiere episode is available for free now on YouTube and SHO.com. LOVE FRAUD will officially premiere on air this Sunday, August 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

The episode is also available across multiple television and streaming providers' devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free on demand channels. In addition, the season premiere is available for free on the Showtime stand-alone service at www.showtime.com.

The four-part LOVE FRAUD follows the search for one man, Richard Scott Smith, who over the past 20 years has used the internet and his dubious charms to prey upon unsuspecting women IN SEARCH OF love - conning them out of their money and dignity. Ewing and Grady capture the story as it unravels in real time as his victims band together to seek sweet revenge by turning to a bounty hunter when they feel the justice system has failed them.

Ewing and Grady direct and executive produce the series, along with executive producers Amy Goodman Kass and Jihan Robinson, Michael Bloom and Maria Zuckerman for Topic Studios. Join the conversation on social using #LoveFraud.

Watch the episode here:

