Showtime Networks & A24 Films Announce Agreement For A24 Feature Film Titles

Showtime Networks Inc. and A24 Films have entered into an exclusive output agreement under which qualifying A24 films theatrically released through November 1, 2022 will air across SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, as well as on Showtime multiplex channels and streaming services. The agreement allows Showtime Networks Inc. to exhibit high-profile A24 features across its premium services on-air, on demand and online. The announcement was made by Kent Sevener, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisition and Business and Legal Affairs, Showtime Networks Inc.

The deal will include up to 16 films annually produced by A24. A24's upcoming theatrical releases include Gotham Award-nominated Waves, starring Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Lucas Hedges; Mike Mills' next film starring Joaquin Phoenix; Green Knight, starring Dev Patel and Alicia Vikander; Joel Cohen's adaptation of Macbeth starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand; Zola from Janicza Bravo; and Jonathan Glazer's untitled WWII project. The deal also gives Showtime Networks exclusive rights to the television premiere of A24's previous Oscar®-winning and nominated films including Moonlight, Lady Bird, Room and Ex Machina.

"We can't wait to bring Showtime viewers this incredible collection of world-class films from some of the most acclaimed visionaries in the industry," said Sevener. "Along with our award-winning series, documentaries, sports offerings and an already established library of theatrical titles, A24's iconic slate of films exemplifies Showtime as a one-stop shop for curated, cutting-edge content."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Showtime. They are one of the most dynamic platforms in the business, and they consistently showcase first-rate, singular programming. We think they are the perfect home for our diverse array of projects," said A24.





