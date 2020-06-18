Showtime Announces Premiere Date for Return of DESUS & MERO

DESUS & MERO returns from hiatus with all-new episodes starting Sunday, July 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME, joining acclaimed series THE CHI and BLACK MONDAY in the network's Sunday night block. Previously airing Mondays and Thursdays, the late-night show will now air weekly on Sunday and Thursday nights in the same time slot, and will continue to shoot remotely from the hosts' own homes. Each episode features Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) giving their take on the day's hot topics and chatting with guests at the intersection of Pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice and The Kid Mero reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast. Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez. For more information about DESUS & MERO, visit SHO.com, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and join the conversation using #DESUSandMERO.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at http://www.showtime.com.

Photo: Greg Endries/SHOWTIME

