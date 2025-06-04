Shout! TV's DOUBLE TAKE to Celebrate Pride Month with New Episode

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shout! TV’s new original series Double Take, featuring celebrity guests hosting and curating themed double features, will return with an episode hosted by culture writers/hosts and This Ends at Prom podcast hosts BJ and Harmony Colangelo.

The Wives Colangelo will present a double feature of Starstruck and Hearts Beat Loud, featuring exclusive intros that explore what the films mean to them and how they connect to the spirit of Pride Month. The event will stream on Shout! TV and Shout! Movies beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on June 13.

Double Take can be viewed on the brand new FAST Channel Shout! Movies as well as on Shout! TV, including Shout! TV app on Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, Fawesome, VizioWatchfree+ , Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

Shout! Movies, the latest FAST channel from Shout! TV, features a diverse collection of award-winners, blockbusters, fan-favorites and more. Tune in for the ultimate movie experience, with a celebrated marquee including Nicolas Cage, Mandy Moore, John Woo, David Bowie, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Wayne, Saoirse Ronan, Ryan Gosling, Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, Jodie Foster, Bruno Ganz, Patrick Swayze, Gerard Butler, Ashton Kutcher, Bruce Willis, Jake Gyllenhaal and so many more. Shout! Movies is available on VizioWatchfree+, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Xumo Play, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, and Future Today’s Fawesome.

