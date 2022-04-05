Shortlisted Belgian Oscar Entry and Cannes Winner PLAYGROUND to Be Available for DVD Purchase and Streaming

Belgium's official shortlisted Oscar entry brings a child's-eye view to the everyday realities of grade school in Laura Wandel's power, emotionally compelling drama, Playground. The film will be available to purchase on DVD and digital platforms on May 10th for $24.95.

In this debut feature by writer-director Laura Wandel, shortlisted for the Academy Award® for Best International Film, the everyday reality of grade school is seen from a child's-eye-view as an obstacle course of degradation and abuse. Following 7-year-old Nora and her BIG BROTHER Abel, we see Nora struggling to fit in before finding her place on the schoolyard. One day, she notices Abel being bullied by other kids, and though she rushes to protect him by warning their father, Abel forces her to remain silent, while he endures more humiliation and harassment by his peers.

Transposing the gritty realism of such filmmakers as Jacques Audiard and the Dardennes Brothers to the inner world of kids, Wandel crafts an empathetic and visceral portrait of the cruelty of children, and the failure of adults to protect them.

BONUS FEATURES

Bonus Short Film -- Les corps étrangers (Foreign Bodies) (Directed by Laura Wandel | Belgium | French with English subtitles | 15 minutes) A war photographer who lost a leg and his physical therapist help each other see their respective worlds in a new light.

The drama runs for 72 minutes and is in French with English subtitles.

About Film Movement

Founded in 2002, Film Movement is a North American distributor of award-winning independent and foreign films based in New York City. It has released more than 250 feature films and shorts culled from prestigious film festivals worldwide including the Oscar-nominated films Theeb (2016) and Corpus Christi (2020). Film Movement's theatrical releases include American independent films, documentaries, and foreign art house titles. Its catalog includes titles by directors such as Hirokazu Kore-eda, Maren Ade, Jessica Hausner, Andrei Konchalovsky, Andrzej Wajda, Diane Kurys, Ciro Guerra and Melanie Laurent. In 2015, Film Movement launched its reissue label Film Movement Classics, featuring new restorations released theatrically as well as on Blu-ray and DVD, including films by such noted directors as Eric Rohmer, Peter Greenaway, Bille August, Marleen Gorris, Takeshi Kitano, Arturo Ripstein, KING Hu, Sergio Corbucci, Ettore Scola and Luchino Visconti. For more information, please visit www.filmmovement.com. Visit www.filmmovementplus.com for more information about Film Movement Plus, the new subscription streaming service from Film Movement.