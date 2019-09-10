Shooter Jennings To Perform Theme Song For Adult Swim's SQUIDBILLIES

Singer, songwriter, and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer Shooter Jennings will perform the theme song for Adult Swim's Squidbillies this Sunday, September 15 at Midnight Eastern. Watch a behind-the-scenes clip of Jennings performing the song below!

Earlier this season, Jennings surprised fans by appearing as himself in an episode of the show.

Jennings was just profiled in Billboard Magazine as an "In Demand" producer, following his recent work with Brandi Carlile, Duff McKagan, Tanya Tucker, and Marilyn Manson. Billboard praised, "Once the child of two country icons established himself as a successful southern rocker, he started racking up an impressive list of production credits."

Earlier this year, Jennings received his first GRAMMY® Award for Best Americana Album for co-producing Brandi Carlile's critically acclaimed sixth studio album By The Way, I Forgive You with Low Country Sound founder Dave Cobb. The album received a total of six nominations and three awards. Jennings reunited with Brandi Carlile in the studio to co-produce country legend Tanya Tucker's While I'm Livin. Released last month, the 11-track LP marks Tucker's first new material since 2002. The New York Times recently spoke with all three artists about the project.

Prior to working with Tucker, Jennings produced legendary Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan's new solo album Tenderness, which was released in May. Entertainment Weekly praised the album as, "a superb set of roots-rock ruminations", and Rolling Stone asserted "[McKagan's] secret weapon here is producer Shooter Jennings." Marilyn Manson also recently announced he had tapped Jennings to produce his forthcoming follow-up to 2017's Heaven Upside Down.

Jennings and his band - Aubrey Richmond (fiddle, vocals), John Schreffler (guitar, pedal steel, vocals), Jamie Douglass (drums), and Ted Russell Kamp (bass, vocals) - just wrapped a European tour with Duff McKagan, serving as both his backing band, and direct support. Jennings was also just announced as direct support on select arena dates with Guns N' Roses, and will perform headline and festival shows throughout the fall. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.





