Shirley Manson Reunites With Drew Barrymore at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields
The two reflect on their shared past and Manson's creative influences on festival grounds.
Shirley Manson, lead singer of the band Garbage, sat down with Drew Barrymore at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields music festival for a reunion conversation on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The two discussed their past experiences together, with Manson opening up about her creative inspirations and reflecting on what she would like to see return to cultural relevance.
The sit-down took place on the festival grounds rather than in a traditional studio setting, giving the conversation a backdrop tied directly to Rodrigo's event. That location has hosted several other segments taped for the show, with Barrymore using the festival as a setting to reconnect with guests tied to music and pop culture.
Much of the discussion centered on Manson's long history with Barrymore, allowing the two to revisit shared memories rather than follow a standard promotional format. Manson also touched on broader questions about style and taste, weighing in on trends she believes deserve a resurgence.
The appearance is one of several taped at Daisy Chain Fields, following Sarah McLachlan's conversation with Barrymore at the same festival about her own influence on Rodrigo's event.
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