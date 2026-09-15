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Sarah McLachlan on Inspiring Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival

The singer traced a line from her own touring festival to Rodrigo's new event.

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Sarah McLachlan sat down with Drew Barrymore at Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival to discuss her influence on Olivia Rodrigo, the artist behind the festival, in an appearance on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation centered on McLachlan's legacy as a touchstone for Rodrigo's own event, with the two discussing what it means to see that inspiration carried forward into a new generation of music festivals.

Much of the discussion focused on Lilith Fair, the touring festival McLachlan founded, and how its model has echoed into Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields. McLachlan also spoke about what it has been like working alongside Rodrigo, giving insight into the relationship between the two artists across different eras of the music industry.

The sit-down took place on location at Daisy Chain Fields rather than in a traditional studio setting, tying the conversation directly to the festival grounds where Rodrigo's event was taking place. That backdrop allowed McLachlan to speak specifically about the throughline between her own festival work and the event unfolding around them.

Rodrigo herself has appeared separately on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss the festival's origins, including the personal meaning behind the daisy imagery that inspired the event's name and branding.

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