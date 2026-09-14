Olivia Rodrigo Tells Drew Barrymore Why Daisies Hold Personal Meaning to Her

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Olivia Rodrigo sat down with Drew Barrymore at Daisy Chain Fields for a conversation that turned personal when the two discovered a shared connection to daisies. On THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, Barrymore asked Rodrigo about the significance of a daisy chain and what led her to build an entire music festival around the flower, prompting Rodrigo to open up about what daisies mean to her beyond their obvious tie to the event's branding.

The sit-down took place on location at Daisy Chain Fields rather than in a traditional studio setting, giving the segment a backdrop tied directly to Rodrigo's own event. That setup allowed the conversation to move past a standard promotional stop and into more personal territory, with Rodrigo walking Barrymore through the thinking behind the festival's concept and imagery.

The daisy discussion built on a broader conversation the two had at the festival, where Rodrigo also spoke about turning moments of vulnerability into strength and reflected on the meaning behind some of her most recognizable songs. That exchange, part of Barrymore's PERSONAL SPACE segment, gave fans additional insight into the emotional throughlines connecting Rodrigo's music to the festival she created.

More on that wider conversation can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of Olivia Rodrigo's sit-down with Drew Barrymore at Daisy Chain Fields.

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