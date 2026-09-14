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Olivia Rodrigo Explains How Her Weaknesses Became Her Biggest Strengths

The sit-down took place at Rodrigo's own music festival rather than a traditional studio setting.

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Olivia Rodrigo sat down with Drew Barrymore at her Daisy Chain Fields music festival to discuss how what she once viewed as her weaknesses ultimately turned into her greatest strengths, in an appearance on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation, taped on the festival grounds rather than in a traditional studio setting, gave Rodrigo room to reflect on her own growth and self-perception outside the usual promotional format.

Much of the discussion centered on Rodrigo learning to love the skin she's in, with the singer opening up about the personal journey behind that shift in mindset. She and Barrymore also touched on the meaning behind some of Rodrigo's most iconic songs, giving audiences insight into the stories and emotions that shaped her music.

The interview leaned into vulnerable territory, with Rodrigo tracing how moments of exposure and self-doubt eventually reshaped how she sees herself and her work. The setting at Daisy Chain Fields, an event tied directly to Rodrigo herself, gave the conversation a personal backdrop distinct from a typical talk-show stop.

The appearance builds on an earlier conversation between Rodrigo and Barrymore at the same festival, where the two discussed the inspiration behind Daisy Chain Fields and the stories behind Rodrigo's music. That earlier segment also focused on turning vulnerability into strength, a theme carried through in this latest exchange.

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