The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) today announced that Golden Globe® and EMMY® Award-winning actress, producer, activist and humanitarian Sharon Stone will receive the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award at the Foundation's inaugural fundraising gala The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on April 30, 2020. The gala will be held on the backlot of FOX Studios and will be generously supported by title sponsors Gilead Sciences and BVLGARI.

The Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award recognizes profound leadership in the fight against HIV and AIDS, recognizing individuals who have historically committed themselves to helping those affected by HIV and AIDS through various efforts from arts to policy to activism. The award honors the memory of Elizabeth Taylor's legacy of compassion and courage while on the forefront of the movement to help people affected by HIV.

"I started my quest for a vaccine and a cure at the request of Elizabeth Taylor when she asked me to fill in for her at amfAR for one night in Cannes. That one night became a 22-year commitment of HIV/AIDS work, study, and fundraising around the globe and a full understanding of what commitment itself means," said Stone. "I ask all of you to join me in not only honoring this path which Elizabeth forged, but one which we as committed humanitarians must end. 770,000 people died of HIV/AIDS last year and one person every three seconds STILL gets HIV/AIDS. Please help us end Elizabeth's brave and incredibly daring and loving task and celebrate that commitment to life!"

Off screen, Stone's charitable foundations have given life and hope to people around the world. At the United Nations on World AIDS Day 1995, Stone accepted an invitation to serve for three years as Chairwoman of amfAR's Campaign for AIDS Research. In 1998, as her term was coming to a close, Stone renewed her support of amfAR's vital innovative research programs by vowing to continue as campaign chairman until a safe and effective AIDS vaccine was developed. Since accepting this key position with amfAR, Stone has travelled nationally and internationally on behalf of the Foundation and is now their Global Chairman for Campaign Fundraising. She has worked tirelessly to heighten awareness of HIV/AIDS as a threat to social and economic stability, and to underscore the urgent needs for continued AIDS research. Stone is dedicated to this cause, helping to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for the battle against AIDS.

Past recipients of the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award include Michael Jackson (2018), Elton John (2017), Whoopi Goldberg (2016), Nancy Pelosi (2015) and Aileen Getty (2014).

The inaugural Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS will include a seated dinner for 350 guests, an exciting live auction featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences with Andrea Fiuczynski serving as auctioneer, live performance, and dancing. Guests will also be given a first-time up-close look at exclusive items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor's personal life, film career, and humanitarian legacy.

The Ball Committee includes ETAF Ambassador Lyn Rothman, Andrea Fiuczynski, Martine Laing, Jean-Christophe Laizeau, Kay Saatchi, Begum Sen, Pate Stevens and Yi Zhou.

