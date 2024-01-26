Shaquita Smith to Star in BET+ Original

BET+ has set the debut date for "My Valentine Wedding," the sequel to "My Valentine Crush." The BET+ Original romantic comedy debuts Thursday, February 8 only on BET+.

"My Valentine Wedding" follows Krystal Dawson (Shaquita Smith)- Krystal is a hardworking financial officer who is an undercover romantic and undercover poet. Krystal is surprised with a dream proposal from her longtime boyfriend Darryl (Travis Cure) and her life is flipped upside down as she is thrust into hosting what is supposed to be the wedding of her dreams but is quickly turning out to be the opposite.

The film stars Shaquita Smith ("Wicked City") and Travis Cure ("The Oval"). Supporting cast includes Rhonda Morman ("Hush"), Jeff Logan ("Double Cross"), Dawn Halfkenny ("The Family Business"), Monti Washington ("Bruh"), Tiffany Snow ("Just as I Am"), Jenean Coleman ("Merry Switchmas") and Dkia Johnson ("Deadly Desire"), Javon Johnson ("The Oval"), Michelle Lamb ("Law & Order") and Barton Fitzpatrick ("The Chi").

"This movie is such a romantic classic that I think everybody is going to love and relate to it in so many ways," said Smith. Director Christopher A. Nolen adds "directing "My Valentine Wedding" was simply fantastic! Being able to work with the great cast, crew and BET+ to make this film was exuberating. I am confident that the audience will really love it."

"My Valentine Wedding" was written by Cassandra Mann. Executive producers are Devin Griffin and Jerry Leo. Co-executive producers are Lorisa Bates and Marvin Neil. Consulting producers are John Baldasare, Noelle Broussard and Rene Rodriguez-Lopez. "My Valentine Wedding" was produced by Christopher A. Nolen, Jenean Coleman and Loretta Edwards Wilson.

Smith is repped by Eris talent agency (Amy Lord) and Green Room (Sasha Vessel).

