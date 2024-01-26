Shaquita Smith to Star in BET+ Original "MY VALENTINE WEDDING"

The BET+ Original dramedy debuts Thursday, February 8 only on BET+.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

Shaquita Smith to Star in BET+ Original

BET+ has set the debut date for "My Valentine Wedding," the sequel to "My Valentine Crush." The BET+ Original romantic comedy debuts Thursday, February 8 only on BET+.

"My Valentine Wedding" follows Krystal Dawson (Shaquita Smith)- Krystal is a hardworking financial officer who is an undercover romantic and undercover poet. Krystal is surprised with a dream proposal from her longtime boyfriend Darryl (Travis Cure) and her life is flipped upside down as she is thrust into hosting what is supposed to be the wedding of her dreams but is quickly turning out to be the opposite.

The film stars Shaquita Smith ("Wicked City") and Travis Cure ("The Oval"). Supporting cast includes Rhonda Morman ("Hush"), Jeff Logan ("Double Cross"), Dawn Halfkenny ("The Family Business"), Monti Washington ("Bruh"), Tiffany Snow ("Just as I Am"), Jenean Coleman ("Merry Switchmas") and Dkia Johnson ("Deadly Desire"), Javon Johnson ("The Oval"), Michelle Lamb ("Law & Order") and Barton Fitzpatrick ("The Chi").

"This movie is such a romantic classic that I think everybody is going to love and relate to it in so many ways," said Smith. Director Christopher A. Nolen adds "directing "My Valentine Wedding" was simply fantastic! Being able to work with the great cast, crew and BET+ to make this film was exuberating. I am confident that the audience will really love it."

"My Valentine Wedding" was written by Cassandra Mann. Executive producers are Devin Griffin and Jerry Leo. Co-executive producers are Lorisa Bates and Marvin Neil. Consulting producers are John Baldasare, Noelle Broussard and Rene Rodriguez-Lopez. "My Valentine Wedding" was produced by Christopher A. Nolen, Jenean Coleman and Loretta Edwards Wilson.

Smith is repped by Eris talent agency (Amy Lord) and Green Room (Sasha Vessel).

ABOUT BET+

BET+ is the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience, with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place, commercial-free. The new service from BET Networks, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, is the official home of Tyler Perry's film, TV and stage works. The ad-free subscription video-on-demand service also provides users with access to original content including Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show from Lee Daniels, Martin: The Reunion, hit unscripted series The Impact Atlanta and College Hill: Celebrity Edition, and exclusive originals from Carl Weber including THE FAMILY Business and The Black Hamptons to name a few. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus on social to join the conversation and get the latest.

 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Takes Over The Oscars Stage For After Show Special Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Takes Over The Oscars Stage For After Show Special

As the sun sets on Oscar night and all of Hollywood is dancing the night away, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the “Live” family will work through the night in preparation for television's BIGGEST morning of the year. The highest-rated show of the year for “Live” will take place LIVE in front of an audience of fans and feature musical performances.

2
Video: Watch John Cena & Zac Efron in the RICKY STANICKY Trailer Photo
Video: Watch John Cena & Zac Efron in the RICKY STANICKY Trailer

Watch the official trailer and check out the poster for the upcoming film RICKY STANICKY, starring John Cena and Zac Efron. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Peacock Becomes the U.S. Streaming Home For LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS Photo
Peacock Becomes the U.S. Streaming Home For LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS

Peacock will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the UK hit reality dating series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. Hosted by Maya Jama, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS follows legendary UK Islanders as they venture back into the villa for a second chance at finding love.

4
Kate Hudson Joins Netflixs Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy Series Photo
Kate Hudson Joins Netflix's Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy Series

Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) joins as “Isla Gordon” and will executive produce – The only sister in a family of competitive brothers, ISLA GORDON has been overlooked and underappreciated her whole life.

More Hot Stories For You

Netflix Acquires Global Streaming Rights To Studio Ponoc's Upcoming Animated Film Slate; THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere Later This YearNetflix Acquires Global Streaming Rights To Studio Ponoc's Upcoming Animated Film Slate; THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere Later This Year
Marie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey BrownstoneMarie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey Brownstone
John Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines & W. Kamau BellJohn Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines & W. Kamau Bell
Video: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two TrailerVideo: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two Trailer

Videos

Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL