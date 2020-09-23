Seth Meyers Goes Live on Primetime With CLOSER LOOK THURSDAY

Seth Meyers moves to primetime leading up to the election.

Seth Meyers, one of the most influential voices of late night and a respected thought leader on the political landscape, is moving to primetime leading up to the election with "Closer Look Thursday."

The half-hour special will air Oct. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT, live from Studio 8G in midtown Manhattan's iconic Rockefeller Center.

As the monumental election gets down to the wire, Meyers and "Closer Look Thursday" will dissect the events of the day, up-to-the-minute breaking news and other important facts as America begins to cast its vote.

Vanity Fair has called Meyers "the strongest interviewer in late night" and says he has "long soared above his peers" while Entertainment Weekly called his "Closer Look" segments "sharp, searing commentary."

For the 2019-20 season, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has averaged a 0.22 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.220 million viewers overall in "live plus seven day" Nielsens. The show leads "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in the 12:35 a.m. timeslot in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

In You Tube views, "Late Night" is up +42% season to season, giving it the biggest gain among all broadcast late-night talk shows (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; Broadcast; 9/19/20-9/17/20).

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Closer Look Thursday" will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

