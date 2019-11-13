Serial Box Launches Slate Of Immersive Premium Original Series

Focused on creating content with inherent fandom appeal, leading audio and reading entertainment platform Serial Box is serving up a slate of three original genre series set in alternate universes.

Serial Box has brought together a team of critically acclaimed and award-winning authors, some from the video game universe and others who have been on multiple Serial Box writing teams, to deliver completely original, immersive stories set in the not too distant future. Designed specifically for the mobile experience, they will be available via weekly installments soon.

"These serials are a reflection of what we've learned about building fandom over the last few years, particularly the premium genre content our audience craves." said Molly Barton, Serial Box CEO and co-founder. "Writers appreciate the opportunity to engage with their fans and learn from data driven insights that can inspire new creative direction. The ability to work collaboratively as a team is an added plus."

The genre original slate includes:

Gods & Lies (Elizabeth Vail/The Duke of Snow and Apples) - In a world where humans and Gods live side by side and old ways die hard, an unlikely duo race to solve a bizarre murder. Entering into a dangerous web of Pantheonic politics, BLACK MARKET artifacts, and exploited nymphs, a human temple investigator and her demigod partner search for the truth behind the death of a young woman who is transformed into a sea bird. Gods & Lies launches on November 13th on Serial Box.

Embodied (Yoon Ha Lee/The Machineries of Empire Trilogy; SL Huang/Zero Sum Game, Null Set); Malka Older/Infomocracy, State Tectonics; Gwenda Bond/Lois Lane: Fallout, Girl on a Wire; Max Gladstone/Full Fathom Five, Three Parts Dead; Fran Wilde/Updraft, Cloudbound, Horizon, The Jewel and Her Lapidary; Sarah Gailey/Magic for Liars; Mary Robinette Kowal/The Calculating Stars, The Fated Sky and Madeline Ashby/Company Town, Vn - A chilling story about transferring the human mind to android bodies with the expectation of a perfect afterlife. An eternity of adventures, parties, and companionship await, in an everlasting body designed to your specifications. But what happens if you wake up and see hands you don't recognize and have memories of a life you never lived? Embodied is currently available on Serial Box.

Machina (Fran Wilde, Malka Older, Curtis C. Chen Waypoint Kangaroo) - Facing off in a contest to create AI that will take humans to Mars, two rival tech companies grapple with old grudges, competing visions, personal demons, and mysterious interference. A near-future workplace drama about the creation of that artificial intelligence, and the all-too human coders and technologists competing to build it with a solid helping of industrial espionage, perilous romance, betrayal, compromised ethics, and abuse of power-as well as a robotic "Swiss-Army" dog. Machina is set to launch in early 2020 on Serial Box.

Serial Box leverages its serialized format to drive user engagement with stories that can be consumed by reading or listening. In addition to creating original content, Serial Box is also bringing well established IP to its fast paced mobile audience. It has partnered with Marvel Entertainment to create original stories based on Black Panther, Jessica Jones, Black Widow, and Thor, and Temple Street Productions to continue the beloved television series Orphan Black in audio and reading format with lead actress Tatiana Maslany narrating the series, which is currently available on Serial Box.

Serial Box offers premium serialized stories from critically acclaimed and best-selling authors via weekly installments that can be consumed by reading or listening. Users can switch between formats with a simple click, picking up right where they left off. Users are encouraged to sample the first episode for free before buying a full season pass.





