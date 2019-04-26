Season 15 of THE BACHELORETTE to Premiere May 13

From Miss Alabama USA to Hannah B. and Hannah Beast, every journey has prepared Bachelorette Hannah Brown for her pursuit of the fierce love she so deserves. With a newfound sense of self and her southern charm, Hannah is ready to shed her perfect pageant persona and keep it real as she begins her new quest to find her forever love on the momentous 15th season of "The Bachelorette," premiering MONDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

In episode "1501," Hannah returns to find her soul mate from an impressive group of 30 hopeful bachelors who are willing to jump the fence and bring out their inner beast, all in the name of love. Little do they know that "Hannah's Angels" - Demi Burnett and Katie Morton from the 23rd season of "The Bachelor" - are keeping an eye out on the men from a surveillance van parked by THE BACHELOR Mansion, for the first time in Bachelor history. What intel will they gather, and what drama will ensue?

At the end of the night, 22 lucky bachelors remain to toast the Bachelorette, with hearts overflowing and romantic adventures yet to come. The bachelors who will vie for Hannah's heart will be announced shortly.

This season, romantic excursions will take Hannah and the men to remarkable locales around the globe, including Scotland, the Netherlands, Latvia and Greece. Special appearances by celebrity couple Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, renowned runway coach Miss J. Alexander, and world famous drag queens Alyssa Edwards and Alaska, along with special performances by Pop music star Lukas Graham and hit country music artist Jake Owen, will lead to an unforgettable adventure of a lifetime.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelorette" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner are the executive producers. "The Bachelorette" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1 stereo surround sound.

Photo credit: ABC/Ed Herrera





