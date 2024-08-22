Searchlight Pictures' KINDS OF KINDNESS Making Hulu Streaming Debut Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Filled with unpredictability and intrigue, Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness makes its streaming debut on Hulu on August 30. The film will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers.



From the Oscar-nominated director of Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos, the “profoundly hilarious” (David Fear, Rolling Stone) dark comedy features a star-studded cast, led by Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe, that has been described as “laugh-out-loud funny” (David Ehrlich, Indiewire) and “bound to baffle and delight” (Peter Debruge, Variety).



Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.



With a screenplay by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, the film is produced by Ed Guiney, p.g.a., Andrew Lowe, p.g.a., Yorgos Lanthimos, p.g.a., Kasia Malipan, p.g.a. The cast also includes Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer.



Kinds of Kindness won the Best Actor Award for Jesse Plemons at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

