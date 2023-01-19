Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, January 24, 2023
9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, Jan. 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Captains Strand and Vega along with the members of the 126 are called into ACTION to a county fair when a "Derecho," a series of fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms hit Austin, causing hurricanic and tornadic-force winds, heavy rains, flash floods and a wide path of destruction.
Owen's newfound passion for motorcycling puts him on a potentially dangerous path. TOMMY has the potential for a romance when she meets an attractive single father (guest star D.B. Woodside).
And as T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding, a secret FROM Carlos' past may stand in their way to happiness in the all-new "The New Hotness" season premiere episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Tuesday, Jan. 24 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview here:
Watch a preview here:
