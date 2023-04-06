Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023

NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday, April 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023 As the competition narrows down and the challenge heats up, the chefs must put their best foot forward. Yet, cheese, nuts and charcuterie meats prove difficult for the chefs to navigate. The recently introduced "time token" causes one chef to make a hard decision between sabotage or security. One chef will shine while one chef's journey comes to an end in the all-new "That's What Cheese Said" episode of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday, April 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Gordon Ramsay is back with a brand-new original format in NEXT LEVEL CHEF.

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the NEXT evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. FROM the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

With a level playing field, Ramsay opened the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world's newest superstar!

Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented chefs and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find "the one."

Although he now sits UNRIVALED at the top of the culinary world, Ramsay started at the bottom, washing dishes in a local takeout restaurant. He firmly believes that as long as a chef has the drive, talent and perseverance, he or she can make that climb to the top. Creativity, consistency, and cunning are the recipe for success to make it to the NEXT LEVEL, as the competitors adapt to the challenges waiting for them. Only one can walk away a NEXT LEVEL CHEF and win a life-changing $250,000 grand prize with a one-year mentorship FROM Gordon, Nyesha and Richard.

NEXT LEVEL CHEF is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Gordon Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

Watch a video clip here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 12, 2023! Houston, we have a problem! THE MASKED SINGER is even more out-of-this-world than usual in a special “outer space” themed episode. Watch a video from a recent episode now!
Scoop: ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Photo
Scoop: ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Get all the scoop on ACCUSED, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 11, 2023! Guest-Starring Meaghan Rath and Christopher Gorham. A teacher going through a messy DIVORCE gets arrested under suspicious circumstances in the all-new “Morgan’s Story” episode. Watch a new video preview of the episode now!
Scoop: 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Photo
Scoop: 9-1-1: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1: LONE STAR, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 11, 2023! The 126 help Marjan enter the dating world through a series of chaperoned dates; Owen and the team are called to the rescue when a pregnant woman takes matters (and her anger) out at a motel. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023
March 30, 2023

Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 5, 2023! This week, the farmers and their dates head to South Carolina to attend a demolition derby and to catch up at the derby tailgate, where one of the women reveals she kissed her farmer before any of the others. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023
March 30, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 5, 2023! Get your popcorn and settle in as THE MASKED SINGER celebrates the cinema! The costumed celebrities perform iconic songs from hit Warner Bros. films from their 100 years of movie magic. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, April 4, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
March 30, 2023

Get all the scoop on ACCUSED, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 4, 2023! Guest Starring Ian Anthony Dale. Jiro's mother has taken care of his brother Sam ever since the car accident that left Sam with a traumatic brain injury. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 911: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, April 4, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 911: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
March 30, 2023

Get all the scoop on 911: LONE STAR, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 4, 2023!The 126 race to rescue a woman with an ARROW shot into her head; Judd is doubly surprised by news Wyatt shares; Mateo helps a family member in need and comes to regret it in the all-new “Double Trouble” episode. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, April 2, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, April 2, 2023
March 30, 2023

Get all the scoop on HOUSEBROKEN, airing on FOX on Sunday, April 2, 2023! Guest-Starring Melanie Lynsky (“Yellowjackets”). When Honey attempts to cure Diablo’s irrational fear of basement monsters, she puts the whole group in jeopardy. Watch a video clip from the episode now!
share