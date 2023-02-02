Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NAME THAT TUNE on FOX - Wednesday, February 8, 2023
NAME THAT TUNE airing Wednesday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM PT) on FOX.
Beloved one-hour musical game show NAME THAT TUNE is back for Season Three and features all celebrity contestants! This season will feature celebrity singers, actors, Olympians and NFL champions, all playing for their favorite charities.
Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Actor/Comedian/Talk Show Announcer Andy Richter (Conan), playing for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank vs. Actress/Author/Philanthropist Holly Robinson Peete, playing for the HollyRod Foundation; and Actor/Comedian/Writer Michael Ian Black (Reno 911!), playing for the Mark Twain Library vs. Actress Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon, Baby Daddy, Reba), playing for the Diane DiSalvatore Nursing Scholarship Fund at St Catherine's University.
Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize in the all-new "Bring The Funny" winter season finale episode of NAME THAT TUNE airing Wednesday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM PT) on FOX.
The beloved one-hour musical game show Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE returns for Season Three, featuring celebrity battles! Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE tests contestants' music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Jane Krakowski hosts, and Grammy Award-winning producer Randy Jackson serves as band leader. Season Three will feature competitions with Olympians, former WNBA, NBA and NFL athletes, WWE wrestlers, Emmy-nominated actors, Grammy-nominated musicians, Broadway performers, former AMERICAN IDOL and GLEE stars, as well as former Housewives, talk show hosts, comedians and more. Each one-hour episode of Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two celebrity players against each other, as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each CONTEST features a rotating variety of games FROM the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. THE PLAYER with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the final Golden Medley round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize for their charities.
Celebrity NAME THAT TUNE is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Prestige Entertainment and BiggerStage. On behalf of BiggerStage, Sean O'Riordan serves as executive producer and Shane Byrne serves as the series' showrunner. Ralph Rubenstein and Noah Rubenstein also are executive producers.
Watch a video clip FROM a recent episode here:
