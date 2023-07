Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GORDON RAMSAY'S FOOD STARS on FOX - Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The entrepreneurs showcase their market awareness and customer service skills in this week’s challenge when they are split into two teams and tasked with running a pop-up COFFEE SHOP in downtown Seattle. In a surprise twist, the teams’ shops are placed side by side, placing emphasis on branding.The pressure heats up as teams must impress secret shopper, Nick Stone, the CEO of Bluestone Lane. Strong communication, short wait times, and friendly smiles will be the key ingredients to success, ensuring the team that brews the best overall experience is safe FROM elimination. One contestant FROM the losing team will be stirred out of the competition in the all new “Cup of Joe” episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars airing Wednesday, July 19 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.Watch a new video clip here: