Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, March 13, 2023

FANTASY ISLAND airing Monday, MARCH 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, March 13, 2023 Katie Stevens (American Idol) and Reilly Walters (Step Back) Make Guest Appearances

Gwen's fantasy is to go back in time and be the Princess she longs to be-pampered, rich, and cared-for. At first, the fantasy is everything she dreamed of-the gowns, the pageantry, everyone bowing to her. But Gwen soon finds out the KING is preparing to marry her off to a cruel, ambitious Prince. With the marriage looming, Gwen has no choice but to flee. She befriends a Soldier and together they hatch a dangerous escape plan.

Ruby isn't feeling like herself and Roarke suspects it has something to do with Isla in the all-new "Gwenivere of Glendale" episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Monday, MARCH 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

FOX travels to Fantasy Island, for a second season of the reimagining of the classic show.

A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions - both big and small - that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart ENLIGHTENED and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Serving as steward of this mysterious island is ELENA ROARKE (Roselyn Sánchez), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family's legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed. Assisting Elena is RUBY AKUDA (Kiara Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on FANTASY ISLAND with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot JAVIER (John Gabriel Rodriquez), who also is THE HEAD of island transportation and a jack of all trades.

In Season Two, the transformations continue when two former high school losers, played by guest stars Rachael Harris (Lucifer) and Cheryl Hines (I Can See Your Voice), come to the Island hoping to make their onetime classmates envious of their new lives. Additionally, Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf), Brett Butler (The Morning Show) and Daphne Maxwell Reid (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) guest star as three friends attempting to find out what happened to a fourth companion, who mysteriously vanished decades ago; and an empty-nester couple (guest stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton in a Desperate Housewives reunion) arrive to determine whether or not to divorce, in an episode which also features Andy Richter (Conan).

Additional guest stars in Season Two include; Frankie J. Alvarez (Looking), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Uncoupled) and Izzy Diaz (Broke); singer/actress Marie Osmond, Kyla Pratt (Call Me Kat), Jason Priestley (BH90210); and Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), who will recur beginning in episode two as "Helene," a young woman who visits the Island in the wake of her mother's passing IN SEARCH OF her biological father.

FANTASY ISLAND is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Liz Craft and Sarah Fain serve as executive producers and showrunners. Anne Clements also serves as an executive producer.

Watch a video clip here:




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE SIMPSONS, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 12, 2023! When Milhouse's Dad, Kirk, takes exception to a school history lesson that paints one of his ancestors in a bad light, Kirk goes on a crusade to censor and control the school curriculum in the all-new 'Hostile Kirk Place' episode. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: BOBS BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023 Photo
Scoop: BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023
Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 12, 2023! Tina cheers Jimmy Junior on at a semi-prestigious dancing seminar while Bob and Linda compete to see who can catch the most homerun balls outside of Wonder Wharf Stadium in the “So You Stink You Can Dance” episode. Watch the video clip now!
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023 Photo
Scoop: THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, March 12, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE SIMPSONS , airing on FOX on Sunday, March 12, 2023! Marge is hired as a segment producer on Krusty’s new daytime talk show. But her initial excitement about THE JOB fades when she discovers what an endless nightmare it is in the 'The KING of Nice' episode. Watch a video clip now!

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND CREW on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND CREW on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on GRAND CREW, airing on NBC on Friday, March 10, 2023! Noah tries to find a new normal with Simone. Anthony realizes he doesn’t have a poker face. Sherm starts a risky new business. And there’s wine. Watch a video preview for the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ, airing on NBC on Friday, March 10, 2023! George believes all of Mayan’s problems can be solved by taking a second job while Mayan thinks her parents work too hard. Oscar and Momo compete for the title of George’s best friend. Watch a video preview of the new series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THAT'S MY JAM, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Celebrity guests Jason Derulo, Nicole Sherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Air Guitar, Launch the Mic and new game Don’t Fear the Speaker. Watch a video preview!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on THE VOICE, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the NEXT singing phenomenon on the second night of Blind Auditions. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023

Get all the scoop on AMERICAN AUTO, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Payne sponsors its annual Young Designers contest at a local elementary school, which sparks controversy when Katherine inadvertently offends multiple countries via an Instagram Live interview with a Somali-American student. Watch a video clip now!
share