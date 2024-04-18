Scoop: Coming Up on THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s “Girl Group Night” on The Masked Singer! Panelists Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Rita Ora open the show with a group performance of Spice Girls anthem, “Wannabe.” Then, Girl Group veterans and The Masked Singer’s very own member of the “Lambs” trio, Carnie Wilson, and “Black Widow”, Raven Symone, return to THE MASKED SINGER stage before the Season Eleven contestants rock out to Girl Group classics like “Free Your Mind,” “I’m So Excited,” and “Wide Open Spaces.” The Season Eleven contestants boast a combined 22 Grammy Nominations, 11 Platinum Albums, 33 Teen Choice Nominations, 108 million Records Sold, 326 Film Appearances and have 1.7 billion Spotify Streams! Tune-in as another celebrity is unmasked in the all-new “Girl Group Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, April 24 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MS-1108) (TV-PG D, L)

The Masked Singer is gearing up for Season 11 with all-new theme nights, kicking off Wednesday, MARCH 6(8:00-9:00 PM ET) on FOX. SUPERSTAR Rita Ora joins Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg and Robin Thicke at the panelists’ desk this season, alongside host Nick Cannon.



Season 11 will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “The Wizard of Oz,” in celebration of the 85th anniversary of the classic film, “TRANSFORMERS,” as the iconic brand celebrates its 40th anniversary, and special musical anthology episodes including “Billy Joel Night” and “Queen Night.” Additional themes include “Girl Groups,” “Soundtrack of my Life,” “TV Theme Night,” and “Shower Anthems.” The themes will be weaved throughout the performers’ song selections, costumes, celebrity guests, set design…and may even provide clues as to WHO is under the mask!



Sixteen all-new celebrity singers will embrace the masked madness, disguised under amazingly intricate new costumes including “Gumball,” “Lizard,” “Ugly Sweater,” “Goldfish,” “Starfish,” “Book,” “Lovebird” and more – including three new wildcards!



The Emmy Award-nominated singing competition features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded FROM head-to-toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, LeAnn Rimes, Nick Lachey, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Lonzo Ball, Wayne Brady, Wendy Williams, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, Kermit The Frog, Caitlyn Jenner, Wiz Khalifa, Jewel, Dick Van Dyke, Ne-Yo and many, many more!



With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging FROM Grammy Award winners to LEGENDARY athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues BURIED throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.



The Masked Singer season 10 premiere (1.1 A18-49, L7) delivered its highest rated season premiere since Season 7 (3/9/22). The show garnered 6.0 million multi-platform viewers in season 10, and is one of the ten highest rated entertainment series of the 2023-2024 season (Excluding “60 Minutes”).



THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and NICK CANNON serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.