Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The auditions conclude as the Gen X chefs take over the kitchen. Each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that will impress the judges and secure one of the final five spots in the competition in the all-new “Gen X Auditions” episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, June 19 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1404) (TV-14 L). MasterChef Winner Christine Ha Joins as Guest Judge for Gen X.

MasterChef enters its 14th season with its all-new themed installment, MasterChef: Generations. Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, including Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out.

The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, for which they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Guest judges this season include Priya Krishna, Lidia Bastianich, Christina Ha, Nick DiGiovanni, Grant Gillon and Sean Evans. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Fazey, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler and Sharon Levy serve as executive producers.

Watch a clip from last season:

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



