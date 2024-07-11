Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The four generations are split into teams as they take on their first field challenge - cooking a healthy and hearty meal for professional soccer players. The chefs must work together to cook over 100 portions of food and the pressure intensifies as the generations collide. Both teams compete head-to-head in hopes of scoring a win and earning the safety from elimination in the all-new “LAFC Field Challenge” episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, July 17 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1407) (TV-14 L)

MasterChef enters its 14th season with its all-new themed installment, MasterChef: Generations. Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, including Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out.

The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, for which they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Guest judges this season include Priya Krishna, Lidia Bastianich, Christina Ha, Nick DiGiovanni, Grant Gillon and Sean Evans. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Fazey, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler and Sharon Levy serve as executive producers.

