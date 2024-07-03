Scoop: Coming Up on MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The multigenerational chefs are tasked with creating a stunning dish using a variety of aged and fermented ingredients. With the safety of an immunity pin, the winner of last week's challenge chooses a generation to incorporate a surprise ingredient into their dishes. The chef with the best dish will earn an immunity pin and protect the remaining chefs within their generation from elimination in the all-new “Age is Just a Number” episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, July 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1406) (TV-14 L)

MasterChef enters its 14th season with its all-new themed installment, MasterChef: Generations. Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four different generations, including Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, battle it out.

The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, for which they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Guest judges this season include Priya Krishna, Lidia Bastianich, Christina Ha, Nick DiGiovanni, Grant Gillon and Sean Evans. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Fazey, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler and Sharon Levy serve as executive producers.

Watch a clip from last season:

