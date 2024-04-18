Scoop: Coming Up on ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Frank and Shred head to a country club to take on an aggressive swan that Frank has a history with. At the golf course, Shred has a meet-cute with a mysterious woman. Emily makes a mistake that results in Victoria having very little time to prepare for her big citizenship exam. Patel enlists his father to help Victoria cram for THE TEST in the all-new “Skunks and Swans” episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Wednesday, April 24 (9:02-9:32 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ANC-206) (TV-14 L)

Animal Control ushers in mating season for its second installment – for both the animals and the officers who protect them. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, with Tad Quill serving as showrunner, ANIMAL CONTROL follows a group of local ANIMAL CONTROL workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric ANIMAL CONTROL officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost SUPERHUMAN ability to understand ANIMALS. Humans...not so much.



In addition to McHale, ANIMAL CONTROL stars Michael Rowland as Fred “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as VICTORIA Sands and Gerry Dee recurs as Templeton Dudge. Season two guest stars include Ken Jeong as expert (and unhinged) dog trainer Roman Park, Sarah Chalke as Yazmin, a love interest FROM Frank’s past, Thomas Lennon as Frank’s brother Patrick, and Krystal Smith in the recurring role of Bettany, Emily’s tenacious, tough, sometimes frightening assistant.



Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and executive-produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, KING of the Hill), Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), Jake Fuller (JAX Media) and Joel McHale. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.