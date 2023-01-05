Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, January 9, 2023

FANTASY ISLAND airing Monday, January 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Jan. 05, 2023  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, January 9, 2023 Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead), Frankie J Alvarez (Looking), Jai Rodruiguez (Queer Eye) and Izzy Diaz (Broke) Make Guest Appearances

In the wake of her mother's passing, Helene visits the Island IN SEARCH OF her biological father. She thinks he might just be one of the guys who's come to celebrate a Bachelor Party. Roarke and Javier grow closer, while Ruby gives herself a spiritual cleanse with a bonfire and a night swim, where she encounters an old friend in the all-new "Hurricane Helene/The Bachelor Party" episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Monday, January 9 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

FOX travels to Fantasy Island, for a second season of the reimagining of the classic show.

A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the "what if" questions - both big and small - that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart ENLIGHTENED and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Serving as steward of this mysterious island is ELENA ROARKE (Roselyn Sanchez), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family's legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed. Assisting Elena is RUBY AKUDA (Kiara Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on FANTASY ISLAND with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot JAVIER (John Gabriel Rodriquez), who also is THE HEAD of island transportation and a jack of all trades.

In Season Two, the transformations continue when two former high school losers, played by guest stars Rachael Harris (Lucifer) and Cheryl Hines (I Can See Your Voice), come to the Island hoping to make their onetime classmates envious of their new lives. Additionally, Lynn Whitfield (Greenleaf), Brett Butler (The Morning Show) and Daphne Maxwell Reid (The Fresh Prince of Bel Air) guest star as three friends attempting to find out what happened to a fourth companion, who mysteriously vanished decades ago; and an empty-nester couple (guest stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton in a Desperate Housewives reunion) arrive to determine whether or not to divorce, in an episode which also features Andy Richter (Conan).

Additional guest stars in Season Two include; Frankie J. Alvarez (Looking), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Uncoupled) and Izzy Diaz (Broke); singer/actress Marie Osmond, Kyla Pratt (Call Me Kat), and Jason Priestley (BH90210); and Alexa Mansour (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), who will recur beginning in episode two as "Helene," a young woman who visits the Island in the wake of her mother's passing IN SEARCH OF her biological father.

FANTASY ISLAND is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment. Liz Craft and Sarah Fain serve as executive producers and showrunners. Anne Clements also serves as an executive producer.

Watch a preview of the new season here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
2022 AWFJ EDA Award Winners Announced Photo
2022 AWFJ EDA Award Winners Announced
BANSHEES wins Best Film, but Sarah Polley scores best Director for WOMEN TALKING. In our Female Focus sections, Viola Davis gets the nod for Outstanding Achievement and Danielle Deadwyler's turn in TILL is designated the Breakthrough Performance of 2022. Emma Thompson takes AWFJ's Grand Dame title.
VIDEO: Hulu Drops STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Hulu Drops STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE Trailer
With unprecedented access, STOLEN YOUTH: INSIDE THE CULT AT SARAH LAWRENCE excerpts striking first-hand interviews with conman Larry Ray’s victims and incorporates personal audio tapes and video recordings to tell the story of his grim 10 year influence over a group of young people. Watch the video trailer now!
IllumiNative Launches Inaugural Indigenous House at Sundance Film Festival Photo
IllumiNative Launches Inaugural Indigenous House at Sundance Film Festival
The Indigenous House will open its doors on Main Street in Park City, Utah to celebrate and honor the creativity, strength, and beauty of Native peoples, unveil new research on Native voices in media, and provide a gathering space for community members and allies to examine, address, and explore issues that impact Native peoples. 

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY on NBC - Saturday, December 31, 2022Scoop: MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY on NBC - Saturday, December 31, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on MILEY'S NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY, airing on NBC on Saturday, December 31, 2022! NBC will ring in the new year with the second iteration of “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus, who will be joined by Dolly Parton.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WHEEL on NBC - Thursday, December 29, 2022Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE WHEEL on NBC - Thursday, December 29, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE WHEEL, airing on NBC on Thursday, December 29, 2022! With categories including astrology, presidents and country music, contestants lean on celebrity experts Chrissy Metz, Sanya Richards Ross, Russell Dickerson, Loni Love, Brie Bella and Clay Aiken.
Scoop: DECK THE WALL: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR on NBC - Tuesday, December 27, 2022Scoop: DECK THE WALL: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR on NBC - Tuesday, December 27, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on DECK THE WALL: A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR, airing on NBC on Tuesday, December 27, 2022! From executive producer and NBA SUPERSTAR LeBron James comes a special all-new holiday-themed episode of 'The Wall.'
Scoop: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE on NBC - Saturday, December 24, 2022Scoop: IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE on NBC - Saturday, December 24, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, airing on NBC on Saturday, December 24, 2022! NBC again presents this exclusive and special telecast of Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic, 'It's a Wonderful Life,' starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.
Scoop: DICK CLARK'S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023 on ABC - Saturday, December 31, 2022Scoop: DICK CLARK'S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023 on ABC - Saturday, December 31, 2022
December 22, 2022

Get all the scoop on DICK CLARK’S PRIMETIME NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2023, airing on ABC on Saturday, December 31, 2022! Hosted by Ryan Seacrest live FROM Times Square, the show celebrates the year’s very best in music featuring a night SUPERSTAR performances. The nation’s most-watched New Year’s Eve celebration.
share