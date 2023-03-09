Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Thursday, March 16, 2023
ANIMAL CONTROL airing Thursday, MARCH 16 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.by TV Scoop Mar. 09, 2023
Frank and Shred respond to a call of a distressed cow at a fraternity house. Patel learns a wholesome detail about Victoria's personal life in the all-new "Cows and Raccoons" episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Thursday, MARCH 16 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Get all the scoop on THE SIMPSONS, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 12, 2023! When Milhouse's Dad, Kirk, takes exception to a school history lesson that paints one of his ancestors in a bad light, Kirk goes on a crusade to censor and control the school curriculum in the all-new 'Hostile Kirk Place' episode. Watch a video clip now!
Get all the scoop on BOB'S BURGERS, airing on FOX on Sunday, March 12, 2023! Tina cheers Jimmy Junior on at a semi-prestigious dancing seminar while Bob and Linda compete to see who can catch the most homerun balls outside of Wonder Wharf Stadium in the “So You Stink You Can Dance” episode. Watch the video clip now!
Get all the scoop on THE SIMPSONS , airing on FOX on Sunday, March 12, 2023! Marge is hired as a segment producer on Krusty’s new daytime talk show. But her initial excitement about THE JOB fades when she discovers what an endless nightmare it is in the 'The KING of Nice' episode. Watch a video clip now!
March 2, 2023
Get all the scoop on GRAND CREW, airing on NBC on Friday, March 10, 2023! Noah tries to find a new normal with Simone. Anthony realizes he doesn’t have a poker face. Sherm starts a risky new business. And there’s wine. Watch a video preview for the new season now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ on NBC - Friday, March 10, 2023
March 2, 2023
Get all the scoop on LOPEZ VS. LOPEZ, airing on NBC on Friday, March 10, 2023! George believes all of Mayan’s problems can be solved by taking a second job while Mayan thinks her parents work too hard. Oscar and Momo compete for the title of George’s best friend. Watch a video preview of the new series now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THAT'S MY JAM on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023
Get all the scoop on THAT'S MY JAM, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Celebrity guests Jason Derulo, Nicole Sherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances, including Air Guitar, Launch the Mic and new game Don’t Fear the Speaker. Watch a video preview!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE VOICE on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE VOICE, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton all vie to discover and coach the NEXT singing phenomenon on the second night of Blind Auditions. Watch a video preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AMERICAN AUTO on NBC - Tuesday, March 7, 2023
March 2, 2023
Get all the scoop on AMERICAN AUTO, airing on NBC on Tuesday, March 7, 2023! Payne sponsors its annual Young Designers contest at a local elementary school, which sparks controversy when Katherine inadvertently offends multiple countries via an Instagram Live interview with a Somali-American student. Watch a video clip now!