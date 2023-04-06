Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ANIMAL CONTROL on FOX - Thursday, April 13, 2023
ANIMAL CONTROL airing Thursday, April 13 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.by TV Scoop Apr. 06, 2023
Animal Control dispatch radios with a goose on the loose. The precinct hosts an adoption day in the all-new "Dogs and Geese" episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Thursday, April 13 (9:00-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a preview here:
Related Stories View More TV Stories
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 12, 2023! Houston, we have a problem! THE MASKED SINGER is even more out-of-this-world than usual in a special “outer space” themed episode. Watch a video from a recent episode now!
Get all the scoop on ACCUSED, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 11, 2023! Guest-Starring Meaghan Rath and Christopher Gorham. A teacher going through a messy DIVORCE gets arrested under suspicious circumstances in the all-new “Morgan’s Story” episode. Watch a new video preview of the episode now!
Get all the scoop on 9-1-1: LONE STAR, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 11, 2023! The 126 help Marjan enter the dating world through a series of chaperoned dates; Owen and the team are called to the rescue when a pregnant woman takes matters (and her anger) out at a motel. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
From This Author - TV Scoop
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FARMER WANTS A WIFE on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 5, 2023! This week, the farmers and their dates head to South Carolina to attend a demolition derby and to catch up at the derby tailgate, where one of the women reveals she kissed her farmer before any of the others. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 5, 2023! Get your popcorn and settle in as THE MASKED SINGER celebrates the cinema! The costumed celebrities perform iconic songs from hit Warner Bros. films from their 100 years of movie magic. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on ACCUSED, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 4, 2023! Guest Starring Ian Anthony Dale. Jiro's mother has taken care of his brother Sam ever since the car accident that left Sam with a traumatic brain injury. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 911: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on 911: LONE STAR, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 4, 2023!The 126 race to rescue a woman with an ARROW shot into her head; Judd is doubly surprised by news Wyatt shares; Mateo helps a family member in need and comes to regret it in the all-new “Double Trouble” episode. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, April 2, 2023
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on HOUSEBROKEN, airing on FOX on Sunday, April 2, 2023! Guest-Starring Melanie Lynsky (“Yellowjackets”). When Honey attempts to cure Diablo’s irrational fear of basement monsters, she puts the whole group in jeopardy. Watch a video clip from the episode now!
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on FARMER WANTS A WIFE, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 5, 2023! This week, the farmers and their dates head to South Carolina to attend a demolition derby and to catch up at the derby tailgate, where one of the women reveals she kissed her farmer before any of the others. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX - Wednesday, April 5, 2023
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on THE MASKED SINGER, airing on FOX on Wednesday, April 5, 2023! Get your popcorn and settle in as THE MASKED SINGER celebrates the cinema! The costumed celebrities perform iconic songs from hit Warner Bros. films from their 100 years of movie magic. Watch a video clip now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ACCUSED on FOX - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on ACCUSED, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 4, 2023! Guest Starring Ian Anthony Dale. Jiro's mother has taken care of his brother Sam ever since the car accident that left Sam with a traumatic brain injury. Watch a video preview of the upcoming episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of 911: LONE STAR on FOX - Tuesday, April 4, 2023
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on 911: LONE STAR, airing on FOX on Tuesday, April 4, 2023!The 126 race to rescue a woman with an ARROW shot into her head; Judd is doubly surprised by news Wyatt shares; Mateo helps a family member in need and comes to regret it in the all-new “Double Trouble” episode. Watch a video preview of the new episode now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOUSEBROKEN on FOX - Sunday, April 2, 2023
March 30, 2023
Get all the scoop on HOUSEBROKEN, airing on FOX on Sunday, April 2, 2023! Guest-Starring Melanie Lynsky (“Yellowjackets”). When Honey attempts to cure Diablo’s irrational fear of basement monsters, she puts the whole group in jeopardy. Watch a video clip from the episode now!