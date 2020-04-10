Science Channel Presents DEAD SEA SCROLLS: THE DOOMSDAY PROPHECY

Two thousand years ago, hundreds of Jewish rebels defied the mightiest empire in the world and turned history on its head. The famed mountain fortress of Masada, perched high above the shores of the Dead Sea, witnessed the final battle of the apocalyptic war between the Jews of Judea and the Roman Empire that tore Jerusalem down to its foundation. However, much about this final historic showdown remains shrouded in mystery.

In an all-new special, DEAD SEA SCROLLS: THE DOOMSDAY PROPHECY, premiering Sunday, April 12 at 8 PM ET/PT on the Science Channel, viewers will witness a cutting-edge archaeological investigation at this historical site. The special will spotlight new discoveries from the Dead Sea Scrolls that could transform our understanding of what happened at Masada 2,000 years ago.



The Dead Sea Scrolls, the oldest known Biblical texts dating back to the time of Christ, were discovered in the caves of the Judaean desert and for decades have offered important insight into this tumultuous time in history. Today, experts have uncovered surprising new discoveries - did these sacred texts predict the final battle between the Jewish rebels and the Roman Empire? What truth is contained in the Dead Sea Scrolls that has led experts to believe they contain a doomsday prophecy? And what other prophecies from this ancient text came true?



To solve these mysteries, DEAD SEA SCROLLS: THE DOOMSDAY PROPHECY, unearths new evidence of this epic conflict and reveals the dark secrets of the Dead Sea Scrolls that could change history forever.

DEAD SEA SCROLLS: THE DOOMSDAY PROPHECY is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films. For Windfall Films, Carlo Massarella, Rob Hartel and John Fothergill are the Executive Producers, James Franklin and Charlie Smith are the Series Producers. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is Executive Producer.





