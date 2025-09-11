Sci-Fi Series FOUNDATION Renewed for Fourth Season at Apple TV+

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of the season finale of “Foundation” season three, Apple TV+ has announced that the sci-fi epic has been renewed for a fourth season. Production is set to begin early 2026. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, and produced by Paramount Television Studios, the season three finale of “Foundation” debuts globally this Friday, September 12, 2025 on Apple TV+.

"There is no series quite like ‘Foundation’ and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward as co-showrunners into season four,” says co-showrunners and executive producers Ian Goldberg and David Kob. “We look forward to continuing the epic, emotional, storytelling that defined the first three seasons of the show, and to be working alongside some of the most talented, passionate creative partners in the business."

"It’s been fantastic to watch ‘Foundation’ become such a global phenomenon, with fans tuning in from every corner of the world,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV+. “With each new season, the excitement around this trailblazing sci-fi epic just keeps building due to the bold storytelling and collective artistry of this extraordinarily talented cast and creative team. We’re excited to keep exploring this universe together in season four.”

“Foundation” season three stars Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Lou Llobell. Season three of “Foundation” also introduced new characters and stars, including Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur and Pilou Asbæk. The series also stars returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann and Rowena King.

“Foundation” is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios. Ian Goldberg and David Kob serve as co-showrunners and executive producers for season four alongside Bill Bost, Lee Pace, Michael Satrazemis, Robyn Asimov and David S. Goyer.

In season three, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.

In this week’s finale episode, “The Darkness,” Gaal and the Second Foundation take the flight to the Mule as the Emperor’s legacy suffers a catastrophic blow.