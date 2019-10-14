Scarlett Johansson Wants an All-Female Marvel Film

Variety reports that Scarlett Johnsson is pushing for a new, all-female movie for Marvel.

She said this in an interview with Marc Malkin of Variety.

"I don't know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it's a little more opaque for my character," Johansson said. "But that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it's explosive and unstoppable. So yes, I'm pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I'm definitely one of them."

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has not yet green-lit the project, but he's expressed interest.

Johansson plays Black Widow in the enormous cinematic universe; her first solo film is forthcoming. Her Broadway credits include "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," "A View From The Bridge."

Read the original story on Variety.





