Tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Oct. 16, 2020  
Sasha Pieterse to Appear as Special Guest on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 21 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 21 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview special guest Sasha Pieterse on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.

Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled Monsters in the End, in which, among other things, Aria discovers that Ezra was once engaged; Emily finds the storage locker key in a snow globe Ali gave her;. Spencer gets trapped in the funhouse at the Founders Festival; and the girls discover that someone had been spying on them for a long time.

Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's loving, bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered, caring mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's conservative, protective mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.

Pieterse starred as Alison DiLaurentis on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2017. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max.

DETAILS:


WHO:
• Co-hosts: Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples
• Special Guest: Sasha Pieterse
• Announcer: Ned Mochel
• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman
• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford

WHEN:
Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 and on demand thereafter

WHERE:
prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.



