Sarah Paulson Ranks Her Closest Friends, Talks Playing Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos
The actress also opened up about season 13 of American Horror Story.
Sarah Paulson sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live and got candid about her friendships, admitting how strange it feels to watch herself on talk shows before diving into a lighthearted but pointed exercise: ranking her closest friends. The conversation touched on Amanda Peet, who has called Paulson her best friend, prompting Paulson to weigh in on where her various relationships stand in her own personal hierarchy.
Paulson also discussed her role in season 13 of American Horror Story, giving Kimmel's audience a glimpse into her continued involvement with the long-running anthology series. The appearance offered a mix of personal reflection and career talk, with Paulson speaking openly about the dynamics of her friend group alongside her work in front of the camera.
Much of the interview centered on Paulson's turn as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, a role that marks a notably dark departure in her body of work. She spoke about taking on the real-life killer's story, offering insight into approaching a character rooted in true crime.
The wide-ranging chat balanced that heavier subject matter with the more playful friend-ranking segment, giving viewers a sense of both Paulson's personal life and her latest onscreen work.
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