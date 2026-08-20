MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY Trailer Released by Netflix

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Netflix released the official trailer for MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story, which premieres September 17th, only on Netflix.

Sarah Paulson's role in the series is detailed in a companion feature on Tudum, and additional coverage of the trailer is available on Tudum as well.

'The show is exploring a legacy of female rage and reaction to the set of circumstances that they are presented with,' Ella Beatty tells TUDUM.com.

'Every season of Monster has been an exercise in understanding the person's psychology…Are they born or are they made? I knew from the beginning that Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan were really interested in exploring what brings a woman to the point of violence.'

MONSTER: THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY

Release Date: September 17, 2026

Format / Episodes: Limited Series; 8 episodes

Creator/Executive Producer: Ian Brennan

Executive Producers: Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Max Winkler, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Louise Shore, Nissa Diederich, Todd Kubrak, Carl Franklin, Tanase Popa

Directed By: Max Winkler (401, 402, 403, 405, 407, 408); Sarah Adina Smith (404, 406)

Written By: Ian Brennan

Starring: Ella Beatty, Vicky Krieps, Charlie Hunnam, Rebecca Hall

Additional Cast: Billie Lourd, Joey Pollari, Sarah Paulson, Jessica Barden

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