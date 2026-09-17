FUTURAMA's Zoidberg Heads Home For Mating Season In New Hulu Clip

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Hulu released a new clip from FUTURAMA titled "Mating Season on Planet Decapod 10," following Zoidberg, voiced by Billy West, as he returns to his home planet for mating season. The short scene gives viewers a look at the character away from his usual role aboard Planet Express, placing him back in his native environment for a distinctly personal, and distinctly Zoidberg, occasion.

Billy West voices Zoidberg in FUTURAMA, one of several characters he lends his voice to across the long-running animated series.

The scene arrives as FUTURAMA continues streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving audiences the option to watch the Decapod 10 detour alongside the rest of the series' episodes.

The clip follows a recent Hulu-shared FUTURAMA moment centered on Professor Farnsworth's venture into fast fashion, another example of the series sending its characters into scenarios far removed from their usual Planet Express duties.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 07 Hrs 08 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link