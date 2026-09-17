FUTURAMA's Zoidberg Heads Home For Mating Season In New Hulu Clip
The scene follows the Planet Express doctor back to his native world in the animated comedy.
Hulu released a new clip from FUTURAMA titled "Mating Season on Planet Decapod 10," following Zoidberg, voiced by Billy West, as he returns to his home planet for mating season. The short scene gives viewers a look at the character away from his usual role aboard Planet Express, placing him back in his native environment for a distinctly personal, and distinctly Zoidberg, occasion.
Billy West voices Zoidberg in FUTURAMA, one of several characters he lends his voice to across the long-running animated series.
The scene arrives as FUTURAMA continues streaming in full on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, giving audiences the option to watch the Decapod 10 detour alongside the rest of the series' episodes.
The clip follows a recent Hulu-shared FUTURAMA moment centered on Professor Farnsworth's venture into fast fashion, another example of the series sending its characters into scenarios far removed from their usual Planet Express duties.
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