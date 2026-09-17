Kyle Chandler & Aaron Pierre Trade Favorite Curse Words In LANTERNS Clip

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Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre stepped away from the tension of LANTERNS to swap favorite curse words in a new clip posted by HBO Max. The lighthearted segment finds the two stars, better known for playing dueling Green Lanterns on the DC Studios series, trading vocabulary rather than plot details, with one moment described in the clip as adding some new curse words to the vocabulary.

Chandler plays Hal Jordan and Pierre plays John Stewart in LANTERNS, a series that prior BroadwayWorld coverage has described as centered on a murder mystery driving the two Green Lanterns' story. The pair have previously used HBO Max's Inside the Episode featurettes to dig into their characters' dynamic, including a debate over which Lantern makes the better detective.

New episodes of LANTERNS continue to stream Sundays on HBO Max, with the series unfolding through a mix of character-driven featurettes and companion content alongside the weekly episodes.

Chandler and Pierre's on-screen partnership has been a recurring focus of the show's supplemental material, including an Inside the Episode segment in which the actors and creative team examined the power and cost of the Green Lantern ring itself.

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