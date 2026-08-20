BABY DOE Documentary to Launch Digitally, EP'd by Sarah Paulson

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The documentary BABY DOE, directed by Jessica Earnshaw (JACINTA), will be available digitally starting September 17th.

Thirty years ago, Gail Ritchey, a young woman from a conservative Christian community in rural Ohio, gave birth alone and left her newborn in the woods. Now a devoted mother of three, her quiet suburban life shatters when DNA evidence links her to the infamous cold case of 'Geauga's Child.' Arrested for murder and vilified in the media, authorities dismiss her claim that the baby was stillborn. Facing a possible life sentence, Gail and her family must confront religious stigma, community judgment, and long-buried shame in the fight for her freedom.

Directed by Jessica Earnshaw (JACINTA), BABY DOE looks beyond the headlines to reveal the human complexity of Gail's case, exploring how women's health, justice, and powerful outside forces shape stories like hers.

About the Filmmaker

Jessica Earnshaw (director, producer, co-cinematographer) is an award-winning documentary filmmaker and photojournalist. Her work focuses on criminal justice, familial relationships, and women. Her photography has appeared in National Geographic, The Marshall Project, Mother Jones Magazine, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR, amongst others. Her first documentary feature, JACINTA (Hulu/ABC News, 2021), won the Albert Maysles Best New Documentary Director Award at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2020. JACINTA has received nominations from the International Documentary Association for best feature documentary and best director, as well as two Cinema Eye nominations for best debut feature and a spotlight award. Her film BABY DOE (2025, Impact Partners), a feature documentary, will premiere in competition at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival. Jessica was named one of DOC NYC's '40 under 40' in 2020, she's a graduate of the International Center of Photography and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Credits

Directed and produced by: Jessica Earnshaw

Produced by: Holly Meehl Chapman

Cinematography by: Jessica Earnshaw, Emily Thomas

Edited by: George O'Donnell, Leah Boatright

Co-Producer: John Rudolf

Executive Producers: Sarah Paulson, Jenny Raskin, Kelsey Koenig, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Meadow Fund, Jamie Wolf & Nathalie Seaver, Debbie L. McLeod, Peggy Case, Tom Meadows

Co-Executive Producers: InMaat, Drew Scott, Erika A. Christensen, Carol M. Joseph, Ellen Ferguson, Chris Boeckmann

Original score by: Gil Talmi

About Persimmon

Founded in 2025, Persimmon is a film and television distribution label dedicated to delivering stories that speak to the heart. Persimmon acquires and releases feature films spanning romance, mystery, holiday, and thrillers, supported by the global reach and modern distribution platform of its parent, Narrative Distribution. Guided by an executive team with deep experience in independent film distribution, Persimmon brings distinctive, human-centered storytelling to audiences across streaming channels, transactional platforms, and physical media. More information is available at www.persimmon.tv.

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