AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 Teaser Promises 'Supreme Surprise' With Fan-Favorite Cast

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FX released a new teaser titled 'The Grand Unveiling' for AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13, teasing an all-star cast with many actors reprising fan-favorite roles from earlier seasons of the anthology series. The clip frames the milestone thirteenth installment around the number itself, promising to do justice to what the network calls 'everyone's most feared number' and building toward what it describes as a 'supreme surprise.'

AMERICAN HORROR STORY was created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, and has earned more than 100 Emmy nominations since debuting in 2011. The series has been streamed more than 700 million hours worldwide, and FX credits it as the progenitor of the modern limited series format as well as the longest-running hour-long series in the network's history. Past installments have centered on a haunted murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse, all touchstones referenced in the new teaser.

Season 13 premieres September 24 on FX and Hulu, continuing the anthology's tradition of building each new chapter around returning faces from the franchise's history. The teaser leans on that legacy directly, invoking Murder House, Coven, Hotel and Apocalypse as it sets up what's ahead for the new season.

The teaser follows an earlier trailer that offered a fuller look at the returning characters populating Season 13. More details on that footage can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the AMERICAN HORROR STORY: 13 trailer.

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