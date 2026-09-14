Ella Beatty Opens Up on MONSTER Season 4, Sarah Paulson Friendship, THE BELL JAR

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Ella Beatty stopped by TODAY to discuss her turn as Lizzie Borden in Season 4 of Netflix's anthology series MONSTER, describing her experience on set and the bond she formed with co-star Sarah Paulson. "She's one of my very best friends in the world," Beatty said of Paulson. "To get to work together again is very special."

Beatty also spoke about the guidance she has received from her parents, Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, touching on lessons that have shaped her approach to acting. Bening and Beatty have previously been spotted supporting fellow performers on Broadway, including a backstage visit to THE BALUSTERS at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Looking ahead, Beatty discussed her upcoming role in the film adaptation of Sylvia Plath's THE BELL JAR. She plays Joan in the Focus Features production directed by Sarah Polley, which also stars Billie Eilish in her feature film debut alongside Carey Mulligan and Danielle Deadwyler.

Beatty's television work with Paulson continues a professional relationship the two have built through MONSTER, with Beatty crediting the reunion on Season 4 as a meaningful continuation of their friendship both on and off camera.

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