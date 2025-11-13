Sarah Jessica Parker Named 2026 Carol Burnett Award Honoree

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Six-time Golden Globe winner and Broadway alum Sarah Jessica Parker has been named the 2026 Carol Burnett Award honoree, recognizing her contributions to the television industry both in front of and behind the camera.

As previously announced, Dame Helen Mirren will receive the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award which will be presented on the new annual primetime special “Golden Eve,” honoring recipients of both the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award, airing on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s career embodies the very spirit of the Carol Burnett Award,” said Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes. “Her trailblazing impact on television and her dedication to storytelling across stage and screen have left an indelible mark on popular culture. We are honored to celebrate her extraordinary contributions to entertainment.”

Best known for her iconic portrayal of Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s groundbreaking series Sex and the City and hit sequel And Just Like That, Parker’s acclaimed career spans film, stage, and production. Her filmography includes Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, The First Wives Club, Ed Wood, and Mars Attacks!, among many others.

“Golden Eve” will air as a marquee event during Golden Week, a new dynamic week-long Golden Globes-branded experience across Paramount platforms as well as celebratory kick-off events ahead of the 83rd Annual Golden Globes®, the first major award show of the season, airing live Sunday, January 11, 2026 and hosted by acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY® and Emmy®-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural Golden Gala honoring Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient Viola Davis and Carol Burnett Award recipient Ted Danson, the 2026 edition evolves into “Golden Eve,” an exclusive special offering viewers an unprecedented look at the honorees' legacy while celebrating their body of work with personal stories, unforgettable Golden Globes moments, curated career retrospectives, and special presenters.

First created in 1952 and honoring the eponymous director, the Cecil B. DeMille Award has been bestowed on 69 honorees drawn from Hollywood’s greatest and most iconic talents, including Walt Disney, Audrey Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Judy Garland, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Redford, Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Oprah Winfrey. The Carol Burnett Award, created in 2019 and initially awarded to its namesake, is presented to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen. The recipient is selected based on their body of work and the lasting impact of their television career achievements on both the industry and audiences. Previous recipients include Carol Burnett, Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Lear, and Ryan Murphy.

The Golden Globes, “Hollywood’s Party of the Year®,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of film, television, and now podcasting. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host and produce the annual Golden Globes, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.

About Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is an award-winning actor, producer, and businesswoman who has garnered four Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Emmy Awards.

Parker most recently starred in the third season of HBO's television series And Just Like That. The show is a sequel to the critically acclaimed television series Sex and the City (1998-2004), in which Parker starred and served as an executive producer. Parker reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw and served as a producer for the screen adaptation of the hit series with the theatrical release of Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2.

Parker also recently starred in the American fantasy comedy film Hocus Pocus 2, alongside Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. The film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures, directed by Anne Fletcher, and written by Jen D'Angelo, is the sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, in which Parker captivated audiences with her witty and quirky performance as 'Sarah Sanderson’, the sister to Winifred and Mary Sanderson, three witches living in 17th-century Salem.

Parker was most recently seen on stage opposite her husband, Matthew Broderick, in the revival of Neil Simon‘s comedy play, Plaza Suite, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Plaza Suite is the third-highest-grossing play revival in Broadway history. The play made its West End debut at the Savoy Theatre in London, where Parker’s performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the 2024 Olivier Awards.

Parker has worked in the theatre, on and off Broadway, since 1976 when she debuted on Broadway in The Innocents, directed by Harold Pinter. Other Broadway credits include: the title role in Annie, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Once Upon a Mattress. Off-Broadway credits include: the original production of To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday and The Commons of Pensacola.

Parker currently serves as a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for the New York City Ballet. In November 2009, the Obama administration elected her to be a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities. Parker recently became a member of The Partnership for New York City, a 501(c) organization dedicated to building partnerships between businesses and government to strengthen New York City.

Photo Credit: Jem Mitchell