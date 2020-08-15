Sara Haines Will Return as a Co-Host of THE VIEW

Haines will return as a co-host for season 24 in September, taking over for Abby Huntsman.

Sara Haines is coming back to The View, Variety reports. Haines will return as a co-host for season 24 in September, taking over for Abby Huntsman, who left the show in January 2020.

Haines previously appeared on the show as a co-host for two seasons in 2016 through 2018. she has also served as a lifestyle anchor for "GMA Weekend."

A representative at ABC declined to comment.

The View currently features Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin as hosts.

