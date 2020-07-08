Sam Jay Announces Her First Netflix Comedy Special, 3 IN THE MORNING

Sam Jay has announced her first Netflix comedy special, 3 In The Morning! Watch the announcement below!

Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning premieres globally on Netflix on August 4, 2020.

