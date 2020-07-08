Sam Jay Announces Her First Netflix Comedy Special, 3 IN THE MORNING
Sam Jay has announced her first Netflix comedy special, 3 In The Morning! Watch the announcement below!
Following her Netflix debut on The Comedy Lineup Part 1, Emmy Award-nominated SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE writer Sam Jay is back with her first hour-long Netflix original comedy special, 3 In The Morning. Filmed at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, Sam Jay delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic.
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning premieres globally on Netflix on August 4, 2020.
AYE NIGGAS!!! I finally get to announce the special Drop!!! AUGUST 4TH s gonna be so gawd damn dope! I'm so excited to share this with y'all man ... like this is my first joint and I left it all up there for you mofos! Sorry I called y'all all bitches but I am amped !! AUGUST 4TH shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiittttttt!!!!!! @netflixisajoke we doing it and ALL THAT TRUEEEEEEEEE!!!
A post shared by SamJayComic (@samjaycomic) on Jul 8, 2020 at 6:10am PDT
