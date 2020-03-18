STRIKE BACK On Cinemax Continues Final Season

The action-packed CineMax drama series STRIKE BACK continues its seventh and final season, exclusively on CINEMAX.



Starring Warren Brown ("Luther," "The Dark Knight Rises"), Daniel MacPherson ("A Wrinkle in Time"), Alin Sumarwata ("Neighbours," "Burning Man"), Jamie Bamber ("Battlestar Galactica," "Monday Mornings"), Varada Sethu ("Now Your See Me 2"), and new cast members Alec Secăreanu ("God's Own Country," "Baptiste") and Ivana Miličević (CINEMAX's "Banshee," "Gotham"), STRIKE BACK follows the explosive escapades of Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, as it spans the globe fighting a vast web of interconnected criminal and terrorist activity.



The series is also available on MAX GO, CineMax On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Upcoming episodes:



Season 7, Episode 7

Debut date: FRIDAY, MARCH 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Spencer (John Michie) joins S20 on the ground to take down Zayef (Alec Secareanu) once and for all. But when intel taken from a murdered jihadist soldier leads them back to Arianna (Ivana Milicevic) and Loric Demachi (Maxim Baldry), S20 finds itself embroiled in an implacable blood feud that threatens to expedite Zayef's plans and place military-grade weapons in the hands of terrorists across Europe.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by John Strickland.



Season 7, Episode 8

Debut date: FRIDAY, APR. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

S20 hatches a plan to storm a freighter carrying a weapons shipment, but when Spencer (John Michie) administers a kill order, Coltrane (Jamie Bamber) grows suspicious of his motives. As each member of S20 contemplates whether to follow their conscience, Zayef (Alec Secareanu) divulges intel that could drastically change their fate. Meanwhile, Arianna (Ivana Milicevic) and Loric (Maxim Baldry) feud over the power structure of their family.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by John Strickland.



Season 7, Episode 9

Debut date: FRIDAY, APR. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

With Chetri (Varada Sethu) in the wind and Carolyn (Lorraine Burroughs) on their tail, Novin (Alin Sumarwata), Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson) and Coltrane (Jamie Bamber) are forced to weigh loyalty against duty and self-preservation. Still blacklisted and left with scant resources, S20 seeks the help of Russian allies to combat Russian foes - and THE HUNT for Zayef's (Alec Secareanu) hard drive marches on.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by John Strickland.



Season 7, Episode 10 (Series finale)

Debut date: FRIDAY, APR. 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

After receiving shocking intel from an unlikely Russian informant, S20 decides to reunite for one final mission to track down Arianna (Ivana Milicevic) and avenge their comrades. This time, however, they're doing things a little differently.

Written by Jack Lothian; directed by Bill Eagles.



This season will mark CINEMAX's seventh, and UK co-producer Sky's eighth, season in the STRIKE BACK franchise. CineMax began airing the series with Sky's second season, and in 2013 presented Sky's first season of the show as "Strike Back: Origins."

STRIKE BACK is a CineMax Presentation in association with Sky; a Left Bank Pictures Production. Cameron Roach executive produces for Sky. Andy Harries and Rob Bullock, are executive producers for Left Bank Pictures. Executive Producer, Jack Lothian. Series producer, Nuala O'Leary; producers, Huberta Von Liel and Kristian Dench; directors, Bill Eagles, Paul Wilmshurst, Jon Jones, and John Strickland.





