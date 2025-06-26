STARZ and Hallmark+ Partnering with Prime Video on New Streaming Bundle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ and Hallmark+ have announced that a new bundle is now available via Prime Video in the U.S. New customers can access both streamers for $13.99/month, more than a 25 percent savings. The new bundle comes ahead of Hallmark’s 13th annual “Christmas in July” programming event, which features original holiday movie premieres throughout the month.

Subscribers will gain access to a mix of programming including the hit series “Outlander,” the highly anticipated prequel “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” premiering August 8, and several popular series including the coming-of-rage thriller "Sweetpea,” limited series “Three Women,” and “The Couple Next Door.”

In addition to its lineup of acclaimed original series, customers will also have access to STARZ’s wide range of popular movies such as “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” and “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” tied perfectly to “Christmas in July.

Complementing its “Countdown to Christmas” content library on the streaming platform, “Christmas in July” will feature a slate of holiday movies and series premieres. Highlights include the new movie series, “All Wrapped Up,” and its first four-part docuseries focusing on the popular sold-out Hallmark cruise, “Christmas at Sea."

Customers can also access seasons of series like, “When Calls the Heart” – now in its 12th season, the critically-acclaimed time travel series, “The Way Home” (Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh), “The Chicken Sisters” (Lea Thompson, Wendie Malick) and Hallmark’s slate of feel-good unscripted series including, “Finding Mr. Christmas” (Jonathan Bennett, Melissa Peterman), “Home is Where the Heart Is” (Luke Macfarlane), “Small Town Setup” (Ashley Williams), and “The Motherhood” (Connie Britton).

