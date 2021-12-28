SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Grosses $500 Million at Domestic Box Office

In a first for Sony Pictures, Spider-Man: No Way Home has grossed $500 million domestically at the box office.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the film reached the new record on Tuesday, December 28, after bringing in $24.8 million on Monday. The new earnings bring the film to $495.1 million during its 11-day run in 4,336 theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

Spider-Man broke through the $1 billion mark in global box offices on Sunday. This makes it the most successful film released during the pandemic.

With his identity revealed, Peter Parker can no longer hide his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero. The stakes get even higher once Parker asks Doctor Strange for help amidst the return of Dr. Otto Octavius.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, and J K Simmons.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: