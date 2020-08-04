SONG WITHOUT A NAME's Melina León & GAME CHANGERS' James Wilks Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Peruvian director Melina León and GAME CHANGERS' James Wilks are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Based on true events, SONG WITHOUT A NAME tells the story of Georgina, an indigenous Andean woman whose newborn baby is whisked away moments after its birth in a Lima clinic - and never returned. Stonewalled by an indifferent legal system, Georgina approaches journalist Pedro Campas, who uncovers a web of fake clinics and abductions - suggesting corruption deep within Peruvian society. Set in 1988, in a Peru wracked by political violence and turmoil, Melina León's first feature renders Georgina's story in shadowy black-and-white cinematography.

Melina León is a Peruvian director based in Lima and New York. An MFA film graduate of Columbia University, her short film El Paraíso de Lili premiered at the New York Film Festival and won 11 awards at over 20 international festivals, including Best Latin American Film at the Sao Paulo International Short Film Festival. Her debut feature, Canción Sin Nombre, is inspired by a true account of child trafficking originally reported by Ismael León, her father. The film recently earned a nomination for a coveted Camera d'Or at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

James Wilks, the winner of Ultimate Fighter, will be discussing his movie GAME CHANGERS, a new film executive produced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron and Jackie Chan, that documents the explosive rise of plant-based eating in professional sports.

Directed by Oscar-winner Louie Psihoyos, GAME CHANGERS follows the story of elite Special Forces trainer and Ultimate Fighter winner, James Wilks, as he travels the world on a quest for the truth about meat, protein, and strength. Along the way, he discovers outdated myths about food that negatively impact human performance and the health of the entire human population.

THE GAME CHANGERS features a diverse cast of world-class athletes, including seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Arnold Schwarzenegger, five-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER winner James Wilks, Olympic silver medal-winning cyclist Dotsie Bausch, world record-holding strongman Patrik Baboumian, ultramarathon legend Scott Jurek, two-time female Australian 400m champion Morgan Mitchell, American-record holding Olympic weightlifter Kendrick Farris, plus a dozen members of the NFL's Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans.

The Sounds of Film is the nation's longest-running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live on the Internet. Previous guests include Dionne Warwick, Aloe Blacc, Grandmaster Caz, Michael Moore, Congressman Steve Israel, the Fugees' Pras, writer Chris Hedges, Freddie Jackson, and the Doors' John Densmore.

