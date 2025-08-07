SOLO TRAVELING WITH TRACEE ELLIS ROSS Returning for Season 2 at Roku

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross has received a season two greenlight at Roku, following the successful debut of its first season. The series has become the most-watched unscripted Roku Original.

Blending humor, heart, and honesty, Ross’s solo adventures resonated with audiences around the world and sparked conversations about the joys of traveling alone and the power of self-discovery. Season 1 followed her journeys through Morocco, Mexico, and Spain, and in Season 2, Ross will set off to new destinations. All episodes will be available for free exclusively on The Roku Channel.

“'Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross’ is the #1 unscripted show in Roku history, and now we get to do it all again with a Season 2!" said Ross. "Thank you to Roku for your incredible partnership and care with my show, and to the amazing team that made it all possible. But the biggest thank you goes to everyone who has watched, embraced, and shared my journeys. The way the show is resonating feels truly special—all of the comments, the conversations, the connection... my cup runneth over."

The first season was produced by Joy Mill Entertainment, Artists First, and Story Syndicate. Tracee Ellis Ross, E. Brian Dobbins, and Anna Chai serve as executive producers. Adriana Ambriz and Caroline Soss serve as co-executive producers. Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Tommy Coriale, Kate Barry serve as executive producers for Story Syndicate. The series is overseen by Olivia LaRoche and Louisa Lenander Friedman on behalf of Roku Originals.