SMURFS Animated Film Sets Paramount+ Streaming Debut

Paramount+ has announced that the animated film SMURFS, featuring Art star James Corden, will arrive on the service on September 16 in the U.S. and Canada. The movie first hit theaters on July 18.

In SMURFS, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the crew on a daring rescue mission to save Papa Smurf (John Goodman) after he is mysteriously kidnapped by the evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel. The Smurfs team up with new friends on an epic adventure that takes them into the real world, where they discover that their true destiny is to save the universe.

The film features an all-star voice cast including Rihanna, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, with Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

SMURFS joins additional titles in THE FRANCHISE available on Paramount+, where subscribers can also check out The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2, which feature Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris and Jayma Mays in live-action roles alongside Hank Azaria as a curmudgeonous Gargamel.

Paramount Animation Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment a Ty Ty and Jay Brown Production: SMURFS is executive produced by Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary, and produced by Jay Brown, Ty Ty Smith, Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Ryan Harris, p.g.a. It is based on the characters and works of Peyo, written by Pam Brady and directed by Chris Miller.