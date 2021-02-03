SHOWTIME Honored With Five GOLDEN GLOBE Nominations

SHOWTIME was honored with five Golden Globe nominations this morning, with nods for actors Don Cheadle of BLACK MONDAY, Bryan Cranston of YOUR HONOR, Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson of THE COMEY RULE and Ethan Hawke of THE GOOD LORD BIRD. The network dominated the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, nabbing three of the five nominations - and it marked the fourth consecutive year that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association recognized a Showtime performer with a Golden Globe nomination in the category. The HFPA's 78th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS will take place Sunday, February 28 at the Beverly Hilton.

Cheadle received his sixth career Golden Globe nomination with his nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical, in recognition for his performance as Moe Monroe on BLACK MONDAY. Cheadle was nominated in the same category for HOUSE OF LIES on Showtime in 2013, 2014, and 2015, winning in 2013. Previously, he was also nominated for Hotel Rwanda (Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama) and won his first Golden Globe for The Rat Pack (Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television).

Cranston was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for his role as Michael Desiato in YOUR HONOR. This marks Cranston's eighth career Golden Globe nomination, and he will be seeking his second win. He triumphed for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for BREAKING BAD in 2014, following nominations the previous three years. Previously, Cranston was also nominated All the Way (Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television), Trumbo (Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama) and Malcolm in the Middle (Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television).

Daniels was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for his role as James Comey in THE COMEY RULE. Daniels' nomination is his fifth from the HFPA and first in this category. He has previously been nominated for a Golden Globe for The Newsroom (Actor in a Television Drama) and The Squid and the Whale, Something Wild and The Purple Rose of Cairo (Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical).

Hawke was nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, for his role as John Brown in THE GOOD LORD BIRD. Hawke's nomination is his second from the HFPA, following one as Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Boyhood.

Gleeson was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, for the role of Donald J. Trump in THE COMEY RULE. This is Gleeson's fourth career Golden Globe nomination and second for television, following Into the Storm (Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television). He was also previously nominated for his performances in the feature films The Guard and In Bruges (Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical).

Viewers can catch up on all nominated series and performances on Showtime and across all Showtime partner platforms.

